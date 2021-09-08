Shan Masood
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1378
|High Score
|156
|Average
|29.31
|Strike Rate
|45.26
|100s
|4
|50s
|6
|6s
|12
|4s
|132
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|50
|Average
|22.20
|Strike Rate
|76.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2781
|High Score
|103
|Average
|27.26
|Strike Rate
|126.06
|100s
|1
|50s
|18
|6s
|45
|4s
|319
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4743
|High Score
|182
|Average
|57.14
|Strike Rate
|82.84
|100s
|14
|50s
|29
|6s
|17
|4s
|478
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|246
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|9016
|High Score
|239
|Average
|38.36
|Strike Rate
|50.57
|100s
|21
|50s
|41
|6s
|36
|4s
|1069
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|10
|overs
|24
|Runs
|92
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|72.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/0
|bestmatch
|2/0
|Average
|8.50
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|37
|overs
|145.5
|Runs
|607
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/52
|bestmatch
|2/52
|Average
|75.87
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|109.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0