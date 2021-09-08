                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Shan Masood

Shan Masood
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches25
Innings47
Not Out0
Runs1378
High Score156
Average29.31
Strike Rate45.26
100s4
50s6
6s12
4s132
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs111
High Score50
Average22.20
Strike Rate76.55
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s12
Matches108
Innings106
Not Out4
Runs2781
High Score103
Average27.26
Strike Rate126.06
100s1
50s18
6s45
4s319
Matches102
Innings100
Not Out17
Runs4743
High Score182
Average57.14
Strike Rate82.84
100s14
50s29
6s17
4s478
Matches144
Innings246
Not Out11
Runs9016
High Score239
Average38.36
Strike Rate50.57
100s21
50s41
6s36
4s1069
Matches25
Innings10
overs24
Runs92
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average46.00
econ3.83
Strike Rate72.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches108
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings2
overs4
Runs17
wickets2
bestinning2/0
bestmatch2/0
Average8.50
econ4.25
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches144
Innings37
overs145.5
Runs607
wickets8
bestinning2/52
bestmatch2/52
Average75.87
econ4.16
Strike Rate109.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.