Max O'Dowd Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|33
|58
|73
|47
|5
|Innings
|33
|57
|70
|43
|8
|Not Out
|2
|4
|5
|3
|0
|Runs
|1158
|1589
|1807
|1345
|326
|High Score
|90
|133
|133
|90
|126
|Average
|37.35
|29.98
|27.80
|33.62
|40.75
|Strike Rate
|73.99
|122.13
|119.74
|72.74
|53.26
|100S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|50S
|10
|11
|12
|11
|0
|6S
|14
|37
|45
|18
|3
|4S
|114
|166
|185
|127
|41
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|33
|58
|73
|47
|5
|Innings
|3
|9
|10
|9
|9
|overs
|7.1
|12.4
|14.4
|34.1
|74
|Runs
|39
|119
|135
|188
|321
|wickets
|0
|3
|3
|3
|6
|bestinning
|1/7
|1/7
|1/23
|2/26
|bestmatch
|1/7
|1/7
|1/23
|3/32
|Average
|39.66
|45.00
|62.66
|53.50
|econ
|5.44
|9.39
|9.20
|5.50
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|25.3
|29.3
|68.3
|74.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0