
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









|

  • Home
  • Players
  • Max O'Dowd Career, Records, Biography & More

Max O'Dowd Career, Records, Biography & More

Max O'Dowd
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches335873475
Innings335770438
Not Out24530
Runs1158158918071345326
High Score9013313390126
Average37.3529.9827.8033.6240.75
Strike Rate73.99122.13119.7472.7453.26
100S01102
50S101112110
6S143745183
4S11416618512741
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 335873475
Innings 391099
overs 7.112.414.434.174
Runs 39119135188321
wickets 03336
bestinning 1/71/71/232/26
bestmatch 1/71/71/233/32
Average 39.6645.0062.6653.50
econ 5.449.399.205.504.33
Strike Rate 25.329.368.374.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.