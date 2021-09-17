Stephan Baard
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 3 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|236
|High Score
|73
|Average
|15.73
|Strike Rate
|57.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|23
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|665
|High Score
|92
|Average
|30.22
|Strike Rate
|114.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|18
|4s
|58
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1710
|High Score
|92
|Average
|24.78
|Strike Rate
|112.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|47
|4s
|160
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|108
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2882
|High Score
|132
|Average
|27.18
|Strike Rate
|78.76
|100s
|3
|50s
|18
|6s
|41
|4s
|308
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3260
|High Score
|114
|Average
|25.66
|Strike Rate
|54.75
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|25
|4s
|428
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|6
|overs
|10
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|79.00
|econ
|7.90
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|20
|overs
|84.5
|Runs
|437
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|43.70
|econ
|5.15
|Strike Rate
|50.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|28
|overs
|196.3
|Runs
|728
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|3/68
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|84.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0