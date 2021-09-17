                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Stephan Baard

Stephan Baard
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 3 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs236
High Score73
Average15.73
Strike Rate57.28
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s23
Matches25
Innings25
Not Out3
Runs665
High Score92
Average30.22
Strike Rate114.65
100s0
50s5
6s18
4s58
Matches76
Innings74
Not Out5
Runs1710
High Score92
Average24.78
Strike Rate112.50
100s0
50s11
6s47
4s160
Matches108
Innings108
Not Out2
Runs2882
High Score132
Average27.18
Strike Rate78.76
100s3
50s18
6s41
4s308
Matches66
Innings127
Not Out0
Runs3260
High Score114
Average25.66
Strike Rate54.75
100s2
50s17
6s25
4s428
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings6
overs10
Runs79
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average79.00
econ7.90
Strike Rate60.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches108
Innings20
overs84.5
Runs437
wickets10
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average43.70
econ5.15
Strike Rate50.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings28
overs196.3
Runs728
wickets14
bestinning2/19
bestmatch3/68
Average52.00
econ3.70
Strike Rate84.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

