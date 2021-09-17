Gerrie Snyman
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|1.25
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1146
|High Score
|92
|Average
|23.38
|Strike Rate
|137.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|64
|4s
|98
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|3948
|High Score
|196
|Average
|34.63
|Strike Rate
|91.55
|100s
|4
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|130
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|4499
|High Score
|230
|Average
|37.18
|Strike Rate
|71.89
|100s
|6
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|48
|Runs
|281
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/69
|bestmatch
|3/69
|Average
|46.83
|econ
|5.85
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|44
|overs
|137.5
|Runs
|1031
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|33.25
|econ
|7.48
|Strike Rate
|26.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|0
|overs
|721.1
|Runs
|3345
|wickets
|109
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|30.68
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|39.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|0
|overs
|882.2
|Runs
|3058
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|5/53
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.77
|econ
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|70.5
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0