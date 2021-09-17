                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gerrie Snyman

NationalityNamibia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age41 years, 3 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average1.25
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches53
Innings52
Not Out3
Runs1146
High Score92
Average23.38
Strike Rate137.57
100s0
50s6
6s64
4s98
Matches130
Innings125
Not Out11
Runs3948
High Score196
Average34.63
Strike Rate91.55
100s4
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches72
Innings130
Not Out9
Runs4499
High Score230
Average37.18
Strike Rate71.89
100s6
50s25
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings5
overs48
Runs281
wickets6
bestinning3/69
bestmatch3/69
Average46.83
econ5.85
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings44
overs137.5
Runs1031
wickets31
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average33.25
econ7.48
Strike Rate26.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches130
Innings0
overs721.1
Runs3345
wickets109
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average30.68
econ4.63
Strike Rate39.6
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches72
Innings0
overs882.2
Runs3058
wickets75
bestinning5/53
bestmatch
Average40.77
econ3.46
Strike Rate70.5
4W4
5W1
10W0
