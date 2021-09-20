Craig Williams
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 5 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|488
|High Score
|129
|Average
|30.50
|Strike Rate
|75.07
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|40
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|805
|High Score
|81
|Average
|27.75
|Strike Rate
|112.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|23
|4s
|69
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|109
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|2551
|High Score
|125
|Average
|26.85
|Strike Rate
|125.54
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|106
|4s
|187
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|162
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|5011
|High Score
|129
|Average
|35.28
|Strike Rate
|84.91
|100s
|8
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|6484
|High Score
|184
|Average
|40.52
|Strike Rate
|70.76
|100s
|15
|50s
|34
|6s
|114
|4s
|784
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|10
|overs
|48
|Runs
|224
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/37
|bestmatch
|1/37
|Average
|74.66
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|13
|overs
|29
|Runs
|181
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/9
|bestmatch
|3/9
|Average
|20.11
|econ
|6.24
|Strike Rate
|19.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|50
|overs
|135.2
|Runs
|1018
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|3/9
|bestmatch
|3/9
|Average
|24.23
|econ
|7.52
|Strike Rate
|19.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|103
|overs
|611.2
|Runs
|3034
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|6/37
|bestmatch
|6/37
|Average
|29.74
|econ
|4.96
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|117
|overs
|1093.3
|Runs
|3860
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|7/136
|Average
|32.99
|econ
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|56.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|4
|10W
|0