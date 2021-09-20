                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Craig Williams

NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 5 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs488
High Score129
Average30.50
Strike Rate75.07
100s1
50s1
6s8
4s40
Matches35
Innings33
Not Out4
Runs805
High Score81
Average27.75
Strike Rate112.90
100s0
50s6
6s23
4s69
Matches114
Innings109
Not Out14
Runs2551
High Score125
Average26.85
Strike Rate125.54
100s2
50s13
6s106
4s187
Matches167
Innings162
Not Out20
Runs5011
High Score129
Average35.28
Strike Rate84.91
100s8
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches93
Innings171
Not Out11
Runs6484
High Score184
Average40.52
Strike Rate70.76
100s15
50s34
6s114
4s784
Matches18
Innings10
overs48
Runs224
wickets3
bestinning1/37
bestmatch1/37
Average74.66
econ4.66
Strike Rate96.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings13
overs29
Runs181
wickets9
bestinning3/9
bestmatch3/9
Average20.11
econ6.24
Strike Rate19.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches114
Innings50
overs135.2
Runs1018
wickets42
bestinning3/9
bestmatch3/9
Average24.23
econ7.52
Strike Rate19.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings103
overs611.2
Runs3034
wickets102
bestinning6/37
bestmatch6/37
Average29.74
econ4.96
Strike Rate35.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches93
Innings117
overs1093.3
Runs3860
wickets117
bestinning5/22
bestmatch7/136
Average32.99
econ3.52
Strike Rate56.0
4W3
5W4
10W0
