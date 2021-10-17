                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jack Vare

Jack Vare
NationalityPapua New Guinea
Role
Born
Age36 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs81
High Score28
Average10.12
Strike Rate73.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs68
High Score38
Average9.71
Strike Rate95.77
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches29
Innings26
Not Out6
Runs315
High Score38
Average15.75
Strike Rate114.54
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s25
Matches28
Innings24
Not Out2
Runs417
High Score96
Average18.95
Strike Rate77.79
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s27
Matches6
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs180
High Score42
Average18.00
Strike Rate39.38
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s18
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
