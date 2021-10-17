Jack Vare
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 6 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|28
|Average
|10.12
|Strike Rate
|73.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|38
|Average
|9.71
|Strike Rate
|95.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|315
|High Score
|38
|Average
|15.75
|Strike Rate
|114.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|25
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|417
|High Score
|96
|Average
|18.95
|Strike Rate
|77.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|27
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|180
|High Score
|42
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|39.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|18
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0