Zeeshan Siddiqui
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|33
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|95.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|275
|High Score
|67
|Average
|18.33
|Strike Rate
|123.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|7
|4s
|34
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|320
|High Score
|66
|Average
|24.61
|Strike Rate
|83.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|41
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|8
|overs
|19
|Runs
|140
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|11.66
|econ
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|9.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|overs
|64
|Runs
|375
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/64
|bestmatch
|3/64
|Average
|34.09
|econ
|5.85
|Strike Rate
|34.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0