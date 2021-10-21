                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Zeeshan Siddiqui

Zeeshan Siddiqui
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs60
High Score33
Average15.00
Strike Rate95.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs275
High Score67
Average18.33
Strike Rate123.87
100s0
50s2
6s7
4s34
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs320
High Score66
Average24.61
Strike Rate83.98
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s41
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings8
overs19
Runs140
wickets12
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average11.66
econ7.36
Strike Rate9.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings11
overs64
Runs375
wickets11
bestinning3/64
bestmatch3/64
Average34.09
econ5.85
Strike Rate34.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.