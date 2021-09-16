Ben Duckett
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|110
|High Score
|56
|Average
|15.71
|Strike Rate
|57.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|123
|High Score
|63
|Average
|41.00
|Strike Rate
|80.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|10
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|157
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|3912
|High Score
|96
|Average
|29.41
|Strike Rate
|136.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|25
|6s
|78
|4s
|454
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2385
|High Score
|220
|Average
|38.46
|Strike Rate
|99.74
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|32
|4s
|303
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|199
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|7857
|High Score
|282
|Average
|41.57
|Strike Rate
|72.00
|100s
|22
|50s
|35
|6s
|34
|4s
|1119
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|10
|overs
|24.5
|Runs
|99
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|49.50
|econ
|3.98
|Strike Rate
|74.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0