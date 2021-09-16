                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs110
High Score56
Average15.71
Strike Rate57.89
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s13
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs123
High Score63
Average41.00
Strike Rate80.92
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s10
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score9
Average9.00
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches164
Innings157
Not Out24
Runs3912
High Score96
Average29.41
Strike Rate136.73
100s0
50s25
6s78
4s454
Matches74
Innings69
Not Out7
Runs2385
High Score220
Average38.46
Strike Rate99.74
100s3
50s16
6s32
4s303
Matches118
Innings199
Not Out10
Runs7857
High Score282
Average41.57
Strike Rate72.00
100s22
50s35
6s34
4s1119
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches164
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches118
Innings10
overs24.5
Runs99
wickets2
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/15
Average49.50
econ3.98
Strike Rate74.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
