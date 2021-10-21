                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age46 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches76
Innings143
Not Out10
Runs5825
High Score219
Average43.79
Strike Rate54.51
100s14
50s29
6s42
4s831
Matches123
Innings122
Not Out6
Runs4335
High Score137
Average37.37
Strike Rate85.21
100s12
50s21
6s41
4s528
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs166
High Score72
Average55.33
Strike Rate126.71
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s23
Matches89
Innings87
Not Out5
Runs2363
High Score108
Average28.81
Strike Rate150.60
100s2
50s17
6s80
4s304
Matches372
Innings357
Not Out29
Runs12229
High Score184
Average37.28
Strike Rate
100s28
50s63
6s0
4s0
Matches391
Innings675
Not Out36
Runs26234
High Score284
Average41.05
Strike Rate
100s66
50s127
6s0
4s0
Matches76
Innings10
overs50
Runs155
wickets1
bestinning1/34
bestmatch1/34
Average155.00
econ3.10
Strike Rate300.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings13
overs38.4
Runs219
wickets4
bestinning2/7
bestmatch2/7
Average54.75
econ5.66
Strike Rate58.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches372
Innings0
overs335
Runs1644
wickets57
bestinning4/50
bestmatch4/50
Average28.84
econ4.90
Strike Rate35.20
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches391
Innings0
overs450.4
Runs1551
wickets36
bestinning4/36
bestmatch
Average43.08
econ3.44
Strike Rate75.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
