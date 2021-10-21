Marcus Trescothick
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|143
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|5825
|High Score
|219
|Average
|43.79
|Strike Rate
|54.51
|100s
|14
|50s
|29
|6s
|42
|4s
|831
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|122
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|4335
|High Score
|137
|Average
|37.37
|Strike Rate
|85.21
|100s
|12
|50s
|21
|6s
|41
|4s
|528
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|166
|High Score
|72
|Average
|55.33
|Strike Rate
|126.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|23
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2363
|High Score
|108
|Average
|28.81
|Strike Rate
|150.60
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|80
|4s
|304
|Matches
|372
|Innings
|357
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|12229
|High Score
|184
|Average
|37.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|28
|50s
|63
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|391
|Innings
|675
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|26234
|High Score
|284
|Average
|41.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|66
|50s
|127
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|10
|overs
|50
|Runs
|155
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/34
|bestmatch
|1/34
|Average
|155.00
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|300.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|13
|overs
|38.4
|Runs
|219
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|2/7
|Average
|54.75
|econ
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|58.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|372
|Innings
|0
|overs
|335
|Runs
|1644
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|4/50
|bestmatch
|4/50
|Average
|28.84
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|35.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|391
|Innings
|0
|overs
|450.4
|Runs
|1551
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|43.08
|econ
|3.44
|Strike Rate
|75.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0