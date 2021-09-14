
Keshav Maharaj Career, Records, Biography & More

Keshav Maharaj
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches493126140128155
Innings781576474223
Not Out622312027
Runs1129161786368703965
High Score8428414550114
Average15.6812.3815.6019.2716.1120.22
Strike Rate60.2792.52109.85118.2188.5967.92
100S000002
50S5000117
6S22152222105
4S1352155674480
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 493126140128155
Innings 833026132125259
overs 1595.5257.286.5470.51023.55294.2
Runs 505512096453218486215850
wickets 1583722109164586
bestinning 9/1294/332/214/155/349/129
bestmatch 12/2834/332/214/155/3413/157
Average 31.9932.6729.3129.5229.6427.04
econ 3.164.697.426.834.742.99
Strike Rate 60.641.723.625.937.454.2
4W 4101618
5W 9000237
10w 100008
