Keshav Maharaj Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|31
|26
|140
|128
|155
|Innings
|78
|15
|7
|64
|74
|223
|Not Out
|6
|2
|2
|31
|20
|27
|Runs
|1129
|161
|78
|636
|870
|3965
|High Score
|84
|28
|41
|45
|50
|114
|Average
|15.68
|12.38
|15.60
|19.27
|16.11
|20.22
|Strike Rate
|60.27
|92.52
|109.85
|118.21
|88.59
|67.92
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6S
|22
|1
|5
|22
|22
|105
|4S
|135
|21
|5
|56
|74
|480
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|31
|26
|140
|128
|155
|Innings
|83
|30
|26
|132
|125
|259
|overs
|1595.5
|257.2
|86.5
|470.5
|1023.5
|5294.2
|Runs
|5055
|1209
|645
|3218
|4862
|15850
|wickets
|158
|37
|22
|109
|164
|586
|bestinning
|9/129
|4/33
|2/21
|4/15
|5/34
|9/129
|bestmatch
|12/283
|4/33
|2/21
|4/15
|5/34
|13/157
|Average
|31.99
|32.67
|29.31
|29.52
|29.64
|27.04
|econ
|3.16
|4.69
|7.42
|6.83
|4.74
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|60.6
|41.7
|23.6
|25.9
|37.4
|54.2
|4W
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|18
|5W
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8