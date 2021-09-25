                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Roosh Kalaria

Roosh Kalaria
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches36
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs91
High Score15
Average9.10
Strike Rate115.18
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s7
Matches49
Innings30
Not Out7
Runs285
High Score33
Average12.39
Strike Rate90.76
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s22
Matches54
Innings73
Not Out11
Runs1720
High Score118
Average27.74
Strike Rate55.44
100s3
50s5
6s14
4s225
Matches36
Innings36
overs128.5
Runs869
wickets44
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average19.75
econ6.74
Strike Rate17.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings49
overs394.4
Runs1752
wickets67
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average26.14
econ4.43
Strike Rate35.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings89
overs1562.2
Runs4093
wickets168
bestinning6/35
bestmatch12/104
Average24.36
econ2.61
Strike Rate55.7
4W6
5W8
10W1
