Roosh Kalaria
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|15
|Average
|9.10
|Strike Rate
|115.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|7
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|285
|High Score
|33
|Average
|12.39
|Strike Rate
|90.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|22
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1720
|High Score
|118
|Average
|27.74
|Strike Rate
|55.44
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|14
|4s
|225
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|36
|overs
|128.5
|Runs
|869
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|19.75
|econ
|6.74
|Strike Rate
|17.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|49
|overs
|394.4
|Runs
|1752
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|26.14
|econ
|4.43
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|89
|overs
|1562.2
|Runs
|4093
|wickets
|168
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|12/104
|Average
|24.36
|econ
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|55.7
|4W
|6
|5W
|8
|10W
|1