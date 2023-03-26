Raymon Reifer Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|6
|3
|81
|70
|96
|Innings
|14
|5
|2
|68
|65
|158
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|16
|11
|20
|Runs
|298
|51
|46
|1035
|1597
|3787
|High Score
|62
|27
|27
|65
|97
|108
|Average
|22.92
|10.20
|23.00
|19.90
|29.57
|27.44
|Strike Rate
|40.54
|50.49
|112.19
|109.63
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|3
|12
|22
|6S
|2
|0
|2
|43
|0
|0
|4S
|37
|1
|1
|67
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|6
|3
|81
|70
|96
|Innings
|7
|5
|2
|54
|64
|151
|overs
|56
|26.5
|5
|139.5
|419.5
|1627.5
|Runs
|170
|149
|60
|1233
|2184
|5017
|wickets
|3
|6
|1
|58
|71
|193
|bestinning
|1/36
|2/23
|1/42
|5/20
|5/19
|6/23
|bestmatch
|2/88
|2/23
|1/42
|5/20
|5/19
|9/42
|Average
|56.66
|24.83
|60.00
|21.25
|30.76
|25.99
|econ
|3.03
|5.55
|12.00
|8.81
|5.20
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|112.0
|26.8
|30.0
|14.4
|35.4
|50.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0