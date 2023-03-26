
Raymon Reifer Career, Biography & More

Raymon Reifer
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age32 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches863817096
Innings14526865158
Not Out100161120
Runs2985146103515973787
High Score6227276597108
Average22.9210.2023.0019.9029.5727.44
Strike Rate40.5450.49112.19109.63
100S000001
50S30031222
6S2024300
4S37116700
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 863817096
Innings 7525464151
overs 5626.55139.5419.51627.5
Runs 17014960123321845017
wickets 3615871193
bestinning 1/362/231/425/205/196/23
bestmatch 2/882/231/425/205/199/42
Average 56.6624.8360.0021.2530.7625.99
econ 3.035.5512.008.815.203.08
Strike Rate 112.026.830.014.435.450.6
4W 000226
5W 000127
10w 000000
