Jomel Warrican Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|3
|27
|79
|Innings
|26
|1
|15
|111
|Not Out
|10
|1
|2
|28
|Runs
|189
|0
|62
|980
|High Score
|41
|0
|24
|71
|Average
|11.81
|4.76
|11.80
|Strike Rate
|48.83
|56.36
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|19
|0
|3
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|3
|27
|79
|Innings
|23
|3
|26
|139
|overs
|449.3
|9
|220.4
|2452.1
|Runs
|1444
|82
|1003
|6408
|wickets
|41
|2
|21
|301
|bestinning
|4/50
|1/17
|3/32
|8/34
|bestmatch
|7/190
|1/17
|3/32
|13/138
|Average
|35.21
|41.00
|47.76
|21.28
|econ
|3.21
|9.11
|4.54
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|65.7
|27.0
|63.0
|48.8
|4W
|4
|0
|0
|14
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|18
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|5