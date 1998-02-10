
|

George Scrimshaw Career, Biography & More

George Scrimshaw
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches14858
Innings09213
Not Out0829
Runs0191337
High Score051319
Average19.009.25
Strike Rate55.8850.0034.25
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0126
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 14858
Innings 148512
overs 8.4165.428.4125.1
Runs 661468216539
wickets 364716
bestinning 3/663/163/665/49
bestmatch 3/663/163/665/79
Average 22.0022.9330.8533.68
econ 7.618.867.534.30
Strike Rate 17.315.524.546.9
4W 0000
5W 0001
10w 0000
