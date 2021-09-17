                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Peter Chase

Peter Chase
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches25
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs35
High Score14
Average3.50
Strike Rate62.50
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches12
Innings5
Not Out4
Runs7
High Score4
Average7.00
Strike Rate53.84
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches37
Innings13
Not Out9
Runs23
High Score9
Average5.75
Strike Rate76.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches69
Innings37
Not Out17
Runs144
High Score28
Average7.20
Strike Rate65.45
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s14
Matches19
Innings20
Not Out11
Runs117
High Score24
Average13.00
Strike Rate37.14
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s14
Matches25
Innings24
overs206.2
Runs1356
wickets34
bestinning3/33
bestmatch3/33
Average39.88
econ6.57
Strike Rate36.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings12
overs41.5
Runs416
wickets15
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average27.73
econ9.94
Strike Rate16.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings37
overs121.2
Runs988
wickets44
bestinning4/11
bestmatch4/11
Average22.45
econ8.14
Strike Rate16.5
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches69
Innings67
overs512
Runs3118
wickets91
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average34.26
econ6.08
Strike Rate33.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches19
Innings30
overs384.2
Runs1485
wickets49
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/64
Average30.30
econ3.86
Strike Rate47.0
4W1
5W2
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.