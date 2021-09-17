Peter Chase
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|14
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|4
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|53.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|9
|Average
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|76.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|144
|High Score
|28
|Average
|7.20
|Strike Rate
|65.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|14
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|117
|High Score
|24
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|37.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|14
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|206.2
|Runs
|1356
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|3/33
|bestmatch
|3/33
|Average
|39.88
|econ
|6.57
|Strike Rate
|36.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|41.5
|Runs
|416
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|27.73
|econ
|9.94
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|37
|overs
|121.2
|Runs
|988
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|4/11
|bestmatch
|4/11
|Average
|22.45
|econ
|8.14
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|67
|overs
|512
|Runs
|3118
|wickets
|91
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|34.26
|econ
|6.08
|Strike Rate
|33.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|30
|overs
|384.2
|Runs
|1485
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/64
|Average
|30.30
|econ
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|47.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0