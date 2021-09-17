                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Izatullah Dawlatzai

Izatullah Dawlatzai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 3 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs7
High Score6
Average3.50
Strike Rate25.92
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches16
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs26
High Score24
Average26.00
Strike Rate162.50
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches24
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs32
High Score24
Average16.00
Strike Rate168.42
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches12
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs33
High Score13
Average8.25
Strike Rate61.11
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches8
Innings10
Not Out3
Runs52
High Score18
Average7.42
Strike Rate29.54
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches5
Innings5
overs35
Runs146
wickets8
bestinning4/38
bestmatch4/38
Average18.25
econ4.17
Strike Rate26.20
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings16
overs54.5
Runs382
wickets18
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average21.22
econ6.96
Strike Rate18.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs79.5
Runs534
wickets27
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average19.77
econ6.68
Strike Rate17.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings12
overs84.3
Runs367
wickets14
bestinning4/38
bestmatch4/38
Average26.21
econ4.34
Strike Rate36.20
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings14
overs161.3
Runs570
wickets32
bestinning6/57
bestmatch11/94
Average17.81
econ3.52
Strike Rate30.2
4W1
5W4
10W1
