Izatullah Dawlatzai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|6
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|25.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|24
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|162.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|24
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|168.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|13
|Average
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|61.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|18
|Average
|7.42
|Strike Rate
|29.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|35
|Runs
|146
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/38
|Average
|18.25
|econ
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|26.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|54.5
|Runs
|382
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|21.22
|econ
|6.96
|Strike Rate
|18.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|79.5
|Runs
|534
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|19.77
|econ
|6.68
|Strike Rate
|17.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|84.3
|Runs
|367
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/38
|Average
|26.21
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|36.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|overs
|161.3
|Runs
|570
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|6/57
|bestmatch
|11/94
|Average
|17.81
|econ
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|30.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|4
|10W
|1