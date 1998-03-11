
Abdul Malik Career, Biography & More

Abdul Malik
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 11 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1818
Innings1831
Not Out011
Runs112751383
High Score1191179
Average11.0039.2846.10
Strike Rate61.1171.8062.43
100S003
50S027
6S032
4S134186
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1818
Innings 042
overs 0135
Runs 06419
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.923.80
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
