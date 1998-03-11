Abdul Malik Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 11 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|8
|18
|Innings
|1
|8
|31
|Not Out
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|11
|275
|1383
|High Score
|11
|91
|179
|Average
|11.00
|39.28
|46.10
|Strike Rate
|61.11
|71.80
|62.43
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|2
|7
|6S
|0
|3
|2
|4S
|1
|34
|186
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|8
|18
|Innings
|0
|4
|2
|overs
|0
|13
|5
|Runs
|0
|64
|19
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.92
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0