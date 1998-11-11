                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tom Banton

Tom Banton
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age23 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs134
High Score58
Average26.80
Strike Rate92.41
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s17
Matches14
Innings14
Not Out0
Runs327
High Score73
Average23.35
Strike Rate147.96
100s0
50s2
6s17
4s29
Matches96
Innings95
Not Out3
Runs2151
High Score107
Average23.38
Strike Rate143.01
100s2
50s12
6s100
4s217
Matches24
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs658
High Score112
Average29.90
Strike Rate87.50
100s2
50s4
6s15
4s71
Matches28
Innings47
Not Out1
Runs1194
High Score126
Average25.95
Strike Rate56.66
100s1
50s8
6s15
4s157
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings1
overs1
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
