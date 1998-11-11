Tom Banton
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|134
|High Score
|58
|Average
|26.80
|Strike Rate
|92.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|327
|High Score
|73
|Average
|23.35
|Strike Rate
|147.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|29
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2151
|High Score
|107
|Average
|23.38
|Strike Rate
|143.01
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|100
|4s
|217
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|658
|High Score
|112
|Average
|29.90
|Strike Rate
|87.50
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|15
|4s
|71
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1194
|High Score
|126
|Average
|25.95
|Strike Rate
|56.66
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|15
|4s
|157
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0