Paul Walter Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 8 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|112
|16
|44
|Innings
|91
|13
|62
|Not Out
|19
|3
|9
|Runs
|1551
|253
|1854
|High Score
|78
|50
|141
|Average
|21.54
|25.30
|34.98
|Strike Rate
|143.87
|95.47
|47.83
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|6
|1
|9
|6S
|77
|7
|18
|4S
|119
|22
|242
|Innings
|74
|11
|38
|overs
|171.1
|61.2
|267.1
|Runs
|1526
|434
|917
|wickets
|60
|14
|24
|bestinning
|3/20
|4/37
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|4/37
|5/50
|Average
|25.43
|31.00
|38.20
|econ
|8.91
|7.07
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|26.2
|66.7
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0