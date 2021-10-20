Khurram Chohan
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|35
|Average
|12.69
|Strike Rate
|57.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|8
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|128.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|8
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|112.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|411
|High Score
|65
|Average
|17.86
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|519
|High Score
|59
|Average
|34.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|197.4
|Runs
|1029
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|5/68
|Average
|28.58
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|32.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|12.1
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/24
|bestmatch
|1/24
|Average
|106.00
|econ
|8.71
|Strike Rate
|73.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|44.1
|Runs
|310
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|38.75
|econ
|7.01
|Strike Rate
|33.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|0
|overs
|393.3
|Runs
|1995
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|5/68
|Average
|26.60
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|315.4
|Runs
|1196
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|7/70
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.90
|econ
|3.78
|Strike Rate
|47.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0