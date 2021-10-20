                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Khurram Chohan

Khurram Chohan
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born
Age42 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches25
Innings19
Not Out6
Runs165
High Score35
Average12.69
Strike Rate57.89
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s9
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs18
High Score8
Average9.00
Strike Rate128.57
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches14
Innings8
Not Out4
Runs36
High Score8
Average9.00
Strike Rate112.50
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches52
Innings39
Not Out16
Runs411
High Score65
Average17.86
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out7
Runs519
High Score59
Average34.60
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings24
overs197.4
Runs1029
wickets36
bestinning5/68
bestmatch5/68
Average28.58
econ5.20
Strike Rate32.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs12.1
Runs106
wickets1
bestinning1/24
bestmatch1/24
Average106.00
econ8.71
Strike Rate73.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings14
overs44.1
Runs310
wickets8
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average38.75
econ7.01
Strike Rate33.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches52
Innings0
overs393.3
Runs1995
wickets75
bestinning5/68
bestmatch5/68
Average26.60
econ5.06
Strike Rate31.4
4W5
5W1
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs315.4
Runs1196
wickets40
bestinning7/70
bestmatch
Average29.90
econ3.78
Strike Rate47.3
4W3
5W2
10W0
