Stefan Kelly
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|7
|Average
|Strike Rate
|45.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|11
|Average
|Strike Rate
|54.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|11
|Average
|Strike Rate
|54.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|8
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|28.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|49
|High Score
|18
|Average
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|17.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|64.5
|Runs
|371
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|26.50
|econ
|5.72
|Strike Rate
|27.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|50
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|16.66
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|14.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|17
|Runs
|126
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|31.50
|econ
|7.41
|Strike Rate
|25.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|157
|Runs
|849
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|38.59
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|42.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|overs
|174.5
|Runs
|560
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/53
|bestmatch
|6/121
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|74.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0