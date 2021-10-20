                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Stefan Kelly

Stefan Kelly
NationalityBermuda
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches10
Innings6
Not Out6
Runs14
High Score7
Average
Strike Rate45.16
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs13
High Score11
Average
Strike Rate54.16
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs13
High Score11
Average
Strike Rate54.16
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings14
Not Out8
Runs36
High Score8
Average6.00
Strike Rate28.79
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out3
Runs49
High Score18
Average4.90
Strike Rate17.56
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches10
Innings10
overs64.5
Runs371
wickets14
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average26.50
econ5.72
Strike Rate27.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7
Runs50
wickets3
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average16.66
econ7.14
Strike Rate14.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs17
Runs126
wickets4
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average31.50
econ7.41
Strike Rate25.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings21
overs157
Runs849
wickets22
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average38.59
econ5.40
Strike Rate42.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings10
overs174.5
Runs560
wickets14
bestinning4/53
bestmatch6/121
Average40.00
econ3.20
Strike Rate74.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.