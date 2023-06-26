Saqib Zulfiqar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|6
|6
|16
|1
|Innings
|13
|4
|4
|16
|2
|Not Out
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|181
|34
|34
|224
|5
|High Score
|34
|18
|18
|34
|5
|Average
|16.45
|8.50
|8.50
|16.00
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|67.53
|79.06
|79.06
|64.00
|25.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4S
|14
|1
|1
|19
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|6
|6
|16
|1
|Innings
|10
|4
|4
|11
|1
|overs
|47
|9
|9
|48
|4
|Runs
|296
|61
|61
|305
|26
|wickets
|8
|2
|2
|8
|0
|bestinning
|2/43
|1/4
|1/4
|2/43
|bestmatch
|2/43
|1/4
|1/4
|2/43
|Average
|37.00
|30.50
|30.50
|38.12
|econ
|6.29
|6.77
|6.77
|6.35
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|35.2
|27.0
|27.0
|36.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0