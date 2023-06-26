
|

Saqib Zulfiqar Career, Biography & More

Saqib Zulfiqar
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age26 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1366161
Innings1344162
Not Out20020
Runs18134342245
High Score341818345
Average16.458.508.5016.002.50
Strike Rate67.5379.0679.0664.0025.00
100S00000
50S00000
6S40040
4S1411191
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1366161
Innings 1044111
overs 4799484
Runs 296616130526
wickets 82280
bestinning 2/431/41/42/43
bestmatch 2/431/41/42/43
Average 37.0030.5030.5038.12
econ 6.296.776.776.356.50
Strike Rate 35.227.027.036.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
