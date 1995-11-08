
Matthew Short Career, Biography & More

Matthew Short
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age28 years, 3 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches23845950
Innings23805578
Not Out00558
Runs1186176214752484
High Score966100108134
Average5.5028.6623.4929.5035.48
Strike Rate91.66204.76139.8485.1151.06
100S00113
50S019814
6S05763615
4S29145122283
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 23845950
Innings 21534767
overs 101115.4248452.5
Runs 541386414071395
wickets 00242538
bestinning 3/143/444/74
bestmatch 3/143/444/98
Average 36.0056.2836.71
econ 5.4013.007.465.673.08
Strike Rate 28.959.571.5
4W 00002
5W 00000
10w 00000
