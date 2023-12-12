
Matt Renshaw Career, Biography & More

Matt Renshaw
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches146160100
Innings246058177
Not Out28614
Runs645134520266261
High Score18490156200
Average29.3125.8638.9638.41
Strike Rate42.32128.3389.8048.85
100S10419
50S371317
6S3342770
4S78110211687
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 146160100
Innings 3231740
overs 54277.1160
Runs 20328437513
wickets 09913
bestinning 1/22/173/29
bestmatch 1/22/173/29
Average 36.4448.5539.46
econ 4.007.805.663.20
Strike Rate 28.051.473.8
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
