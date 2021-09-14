Andile Phehlukwayo Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 11 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|76
|38
|111
|136
|50
|Innings
|4
|49
|21
|75
|99
|69
|Not Out
|2
|17
|6
|16
|25
|10
|Runs
|19
|781
|149
|714
|2035
|1409
|High Score
|9
|69
|27
|37
|100
|107
|Average
|9.50
|24.40
|9.93
|12.10
|27.50
|23.88
|Strike Rate
|48.71
|88.04
|115.50
|117.82
|88.59
|49.12
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|7
|6S
|0
|31
|4
|27
|76
|23
|4S
|3
|69
|16
|60
|167
|188
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|76
|38
|111
|136
|50
|Innings
|8
|71
|35
|100
|126
|66
|overs
|41.4
|491.1
|111.4
|288
|853.1
|665.2
|Runs
|147
|2838
|971
|2437
|4891
|2392
|wickets
|11
|89
|45
|98
|156
|63
|bestinning
|3/13
|4/22
|4/24
|5/26
|6/27
|5/62
|bestmatch
|5/25
|4/22
|4/24
|5/26
|6/27
|7/82
|Average
|13.36
|31.88
|21.57
|24.86
|31.35
|37.96
|econ
|3.52
|5.77
|8.69
|8.46
|5.73
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|22.7
|33.1
|14.8
|17.6
|32.8
|63.3
|4W
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0