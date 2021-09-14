
Andile Phehlukwayo Career, Records, Biography & More

Andile Phehlukwayo
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 11 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4763811113650
Innings44921759969
Not Out2176162510
Runs1978114971420351409
High Score9692737100107
Average9.5024.409.9312.1027.5023.88
Strike Rate48.7188.04115.50117.8288.5949.12
100S000011
50S020097
6S0314277623
4S3691660167188
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4763811113650
Innings 8713510012666
overs 41.4491.1111.4288853.1665.2
Runs 1472838971243748912392
wickets 1189459815663
bestinning 3/134/224/245/266/275/62
bestmatch 5/254/224/245/266/277/82
Average 13.3631.8821.5724.8631.3537.96
econ 3.525.778.698.465.733.59
Strike Rate 22.733.114.817.632.863.3
4W 031171
5W 000111
10w 000000
