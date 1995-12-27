Imran Butt
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|178
|High Score
|91
|Average
|17.80
|Strike Rate
|39.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|20
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|135
|High Score
|37
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|91.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|9
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1803
|High Score
|129
|Average
|40.06
|Strike Rate
|77.51
|100s
|4
|50s
|10
|6s
|11
|4s
|183
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|160
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|5338
|High Score
|214
|Average
|35.58
|Strike Rate
|51.26
|100s
|12
|50s
|28
|6s
|16
|4s
|684
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.4
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|6
|overs
|15
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0