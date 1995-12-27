                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Imran Butt

NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches6
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs178
High Score91
Average17.80
Strike Rate39.29
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s20
Matches16
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs135
High Score37
Average13.50
Strike Rate91.21
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s9
Matches50
Innings49
Not Out4
Runs1803
High Score129
Average40.06
Strike Rate77.51
100s4
50s10
6s11
4s183
Matches88
Innings160
Not Out10
Runs5338
High Score214
Average35.58
Strike Rate51.26
100s12
50s28
6s16
4s684
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings1
overs0.4
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings6
overs15
Runs64
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.26
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
