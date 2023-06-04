
|

Yannic Cariah Career, Biography & More

Yannic Cariah
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 8 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11283774
Innings62420121
Not Out122514
Runs883163633008
High Score5221373196
Average17.608.0024.2028.11
Strike Rate56.4175.0076.19
100S00005
50S100212
6S10000
4S50000
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11283774
Innings 11273266
overs 76.3616224580.1
Runs 4644314811832058
wickets 12124660
bestinning 2/261/151/155/445/46
bestmatch 2/261/151/155/446/74
Average 38.6643.0074.0025.7134.30
econ 6.067.169.255.283.54
Strike Rate 38.236.048.029.258.0
4W 00001
5W 00012
10w 00000
