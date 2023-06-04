Yannic Cariah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 8 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|2
|8
|37
|74
|Innings
|6
|2
|4
|20
|121
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|5
|14
|Runs
|88
|3
|16
|363
|3008
|High Score
|52
|2
|13
|73
|196
|Average
|17.60
|8.00
|24.20
|28.11
|Strike Rate
|56.41
|75.00
|76.19
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|2
|8
|37
|74
|Innings
|11
|2
|7
|32
|66
|overs
|76.3
|6
|16
|224
|580.1
|Runs
|464
|43
|148
|1183
|2058
|wickets
|12
|1
|2
|46
|60
|bestinning
|2/26
|1/15
|1/15
|5/44
|5/46
|bestmatch
|2/26
|1/15
|1/15
|5/44
|6/74
|Average
|38.66
|43.00
|74.00
|25.71
|34.30
|econ
|6.06
|7.16
|9.25
|5.28
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|38.2
|36.0
|48.0
|29.2
|58.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0