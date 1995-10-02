Nicholas Pooran
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1555
|High Score
|118
|Average
|36.16
|Strike Rate
|96.10
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|61
|4s
|122
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1398
|High Score
|74
|Average
|27.41
|Strike Rate
|130.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|82
|4s
|101
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|220
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|4805
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.11
|Strike Rate
|142.49
|100s
|1
|50s
|26
|6s
|329
|4s
|309
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2218
|High Score
|118
|Average
|35.77
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|319
|High Score
|69
|Average
|31.90
|Strike Rate
|67.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|39
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|7
|overs
|28.1
|Runs
|174
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|29.00
|econ
|6.17
|Strike Rate
|28.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|7
|overs
|28.1
|Runs
|174
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|29.00
|econ
|6.17
|Strike Rate
|28.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|3
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|3.00
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0