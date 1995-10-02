                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age26 years, 10 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches52
Innings49
Not Out6
Runs1555
High Score118
Average36.16
Strike Rate96.10
100s1
50s11
6s61
4s122
Matches67
Innings59
Not Out8
Runs1398
High Score74
Average27.41
Strike Rate130.77
100s0
50s9
6s82
4s101
Matches241
Innings220
Not Out36
Runs4805
High Score100
Average26.11
Strike Rate142.49
100s1
50s26
6s329
4s309
Matches77
Innings72
Not Out10
Runs2218
High Score118
Average35.77
Strike Rate
100s1
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs319
High Score69
Average31.90
Strike Rate67.44
100s0
50s2
6s10
4s39
Matches52
Innings7
overs28.1
Runs174
wickets6
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average29.00
econ6.17
Strike Rate28.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches241
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings7
overs28.1
Runs174
wickets6
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average29.00
econ6.17
Strike Rate28.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings1
overs1
Runs3
wickets1
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average3.00
econ3.00
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.