Shamarh Brooks Career, Biography & More

Shamarh Brooks
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age35 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches132913656999
Innings2429125765169
Not Out0116413
Runs553842218121118154659
High Score11110156109101166
Average23.0430.0719.8123.7429.7529.86
Strike Rate44.0675.58102.83121.46
100S110117
50S34131027
6S416115200
4S7369158600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 132913656999
Innings 0000222
overs 000010131.5
Runs 000042547
wickets 000047
bestinning 2/122/68
bestmatch 2/122/92
Average 10.5078.14
econ 4.204.14
Strike Rate 15.0113.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
