Shamarh Brooks Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|29
|13
|65
|69
|99
|Innings
|24
|29
|12
|57
|65
|169
|Not Out
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|13
|Runs
|553
|842
|218
|1211
|1815
|4659
|High Score
|111
|101
|56
|109
|101
|166
|Average
|23.04
|30.07
|19.81
|23.74
|29.75
|29.86
|Strike Rate
|44.06
|75.58
|102.83
|121.46
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|50S
|3
|4
|1
|3
|10
|27
|6S
|4
|16
|11
|52
|0
|0
|4S
|73
|69
|15
|86
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|29
|13
|65
|69
|99
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|131.5
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|547
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|bestinning
|2/12
|2/68
|bestmatch
|2/12
|2/92
|Average
|10.50
|78.14
|econ
|4.20
|4.14
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|113.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0