Srikar Bharat
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1058
|High Score
|78
|Average
|19.96
|Strike Rate
|108.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|39
|4s
|89
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1721
|High Score
|161
|Average
|33.09
|Strike Rate
|75.51
|100s
|5
|50s
|5
|6s
|32
|4s
|178
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4289
|High Score
|308
|Average
|36.65
|Strike Rate
|59.42
|100s
|9
|50s
|23
|6s
|78
|4s
|535
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0