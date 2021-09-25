                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Srikar Bharat

Srikar Bharat
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches63
Innings58
Not Out5
Runs1058
High Score78
Average19.96
Strike Rate108.84
100s0
50s5
6s39
4s89
Matches56
Innings56
Not Out4
Runs1721
High Score161
Average33.09
Strike Rate75.51
100s5
50s5
6s32
4s178
Matches79
Innings125
Not Out8
Runs4289
High Score308
Average36.65
Strike Rate59.42
100s9
50s23
6s78
4s535
Matches63
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
