Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 3 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average0.50
Strike Rate33.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches125
Innings34
Not Out24
Runs75
High Score8
Average7.50
Strike Rate87.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches99
Innings45
Not Out16
Runs224
High Score33
Average7.72
Strike Rate57.43
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s15
Matches66
Innings82
Not Out14
Runs731
High Score50
Average10.75
Strike Rate38.29
100s0
50s1
6s9
4s94
Matches3
Innings3
overs27
Runs179
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.62
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs9.4
Runs84
wickets4
bestinning2/35
bestmatch2/35
Average21.00
econ8.68
Strike Rate14.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches125
Innings125
overs449.4
Runs3432
wickets147
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average23.34
econ7.63
Strike Rate18.3
4W5
5W0
10W0
Matches99
Innings99
overs815
Runs4263
wickets170
bestinning6/39
bestmatch6/39
Average25.07
econ5.23
Strike Rate28.7
4W9
5W6
10W0
Matches66
Innings116
overs2071.3
Runs6249
wickets243
bestinning6/27
bestmatch8/81
Average25.71
econ3.01
Strike Rate51.1
4W10
5W15
10W0
