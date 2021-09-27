Siddarth Kaul
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|8
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|87.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|224
|High Score
|33
|Average
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|57.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|15
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|731
|High Score
|50
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|38.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|9
|4s
|94
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|27
|Runs
|179
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.62
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|9.4
|Runs
|84
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/35
|bestmatch
|2/35
|Average
|21.00
|econ
|8.68
|Strike Rate
|14.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|125
|overs
|449.4
|Runs
|3432
|wickets
|147
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|23.34
|econ
|7.63
|Strike Rate
|18.3
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|99
|overs
|815
|Runs
|4263
|wickets
|170
|bestinning
|6/39
|bestmatch
|6/39
|Average
|25.07
|econ
|5.23
|Strike Rate
|28.7
|4W
|9
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|116
|overs
|2071.3
|Runs
|6249
|wickets
|243
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|8/81
|Average
|25.71
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|51.1
|4W
|10
|5W
|15
|10W
|0