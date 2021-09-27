                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 11 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches73
Innings18
Not Out11
Runs67
High Score22
Average9.57
Strike Rate104.68
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches31
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs64
High Score12
Average6.40
Strike Rate67.36
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches38
Innings52
Not Out7
Runs532
High Score60
Average11.82
Strike Rate57.32
100s0
50s2
6s10
4s76
Matches73
Innings73
overs254
Runs2149
wickets74
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average29.04
econ8.46
Strike Rate20.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings30
overs215.3
Runs1157
wickets41
bestinning6/51
bestmatch6/51
Average28.21
econ5.36
Strike Rate31.5
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches38
Innings64
overs773.1
Runs2570
wickets90
bestinning5/27
bestmatch8/88
Average28.55
econ3.32
Strike Rate51.5
4W5
5W2
10W0
