Basil Thampi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 11 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|67
|High Score
|22
|Average
|9.57
|Strike Rate
|104.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.40
|Strike Rate
|67.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|532
|High Score
|60
|Average
|11.82
|Strike Rate
|57.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|10
|4s
|76
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|73
|overs
|254
|Runs
|2149
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|29.04
|econ
|8.46
|Strike Rate
|20.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|30
|overs
|215.3
|Runs
|1157
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|6/51
|bestmatch
|6/51
|Average
|28.21
|econ
|5.36
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|64
|overs
|773.1
|Runs
|2570
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|8/88
|Average
|28.55
|econ
|3.32
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|4W
|5
|5W
|2
|10W
|0