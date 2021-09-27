Rahul Tripathi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2635
|High Score
|93
|Average
|26.88
|Strike Rate
|133.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|97
|4s
|249
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1209
|High Score
|125
|Average
|31.00
|Strike Rate
|86.35
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|25
|4s
|114
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2540
|High Score
|132
|Average
|33.86
|Strike Rate
|55.27
|100s
|7
|50s
|13
|6s
|51
|4s
|310
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|17
|overs
|37
|Runs
|281
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|23.41
|econ
|7.59
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|23
|overs
|74.3
|Runs
|408
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|81.60
|econ
|5.47
|Strike Rate
|89.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|50
|overs
|275.2
|Runs
|832
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|1/1
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|75.63
|econ
|3.02
|Strike Rate
|150.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0