                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches119
Innings115
Not Out17
Runs2635
High Score93
Average26.88
Strike Rate133.62
100s0
50s16
6s97
4s249
Matches43
Innings42
Not Out3
Runs1209
High Score125
Average31.00
Strike Rate86.35
100s1
50s8
6s25
4s114
Matches47
Innings79
Not Out4
Runs2540
High Score132
Average33.86
Strike Rate55.27
100s7
50s13
6s51
4s310
Matches119
Innings17
overs37
Runs281
wickets12
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average23.41
econ7.59
Strike Rate18.5
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches43
Innings23
overs74.3
Runs408
wickets5
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average81.60
econ5.47
Strike Rate89.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings50
overs275.2
Runs832
wickets11
bestinning1/1
bestmatch2/10
Average75.63
econ3.02
Strike Rate150.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.