Faisal Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 9 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|5
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|25.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|43
|High Score
|17
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|47.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|119
|High Score
|43
|Average
|19.83
|Strike Rate
|108.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|2668
|High Score
|93
|Average
|29.97
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|20
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|188
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|6657
|High Score
|180
|Average
|38.25
|Strike Rate
|59.06
|100s
|12
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|12.1
|Runs
|53
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/27
|bestmatch
|1/27
|Average
|53.00
|econ
|4.35
|Strike Rate
|73.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|overs
|12
|Runs
|108
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|18.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|0
|overs
|326
|Runs
|1521
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|28.69
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|36.90
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1051.5
|Runs
|3566
|wickets
|84
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|42.45
|econ
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|75.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0