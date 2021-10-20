                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Faisal Hossain

Faisal Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 9 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score5
Average3.50
Strike Rate25.92
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs43
High Score17
Average10.75
Strike Rate47.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs119
High Score43
Average19.83
Strike Rate108.18
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches106
Innings103
Not Out14
Runs2668
High Score93
Average29.97
Strike Rate
100s0
50s20
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings188
Not Out14
Runs6657
High Score180
Average38.25
Strike Rate59.06
100s12
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings2
overs12.1
Runs53
wickets1
bestinning1/27
bestmatch1/27
Average53.00
econ4.35
Strike Rate73.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings6
overs12
Runs108
wickets4
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average27.00
econ9.00
Strike Rate18.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches106
Innings0
overs326
Runs1521
wickets53
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average28.69
econ4.66
Strike Rate36.90
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches114
Innings0
overs1051.5
Runs3566
wickets84
bestinning5/36
bestmatch
Average42.45
econ3.39
Strike Rate75.1
4W0
5W2
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
