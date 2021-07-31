Alex Carey Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 5 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|71
|38
|107
|118
|74
|Innings
|36
|63
|26
|93
|112
|122
|Not Out
|4
|11
|5
|10
|14
|12
|Runs
|1003
|1789
|233
|2351
|3439
|3673
|High Score
|111
|106
|37
|101
|128
|143
|Average
|31.34
|34.40
|11.09
|28.32
|35.09
|33.39
|Strike Rate
|57.57
|88.60
|108.37
|127.84
|88.17
|59.12
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|50S
|5
|8
|0
|13
|20
|20
|6S
|6
|18
|7
|64
|38
|26
|4S
|109
|164
|19
|224
|356
|418
