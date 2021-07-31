
Alex Carey Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Alex Carey
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age32 years, 5 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches25713810711874
Innings36632693112122
Not Out4115101412
Runs10031789233235134393673
High Score11110637101128143
Average31.3434.4011.0928.3235.0933.39
Strike Rate57.5788.60108.37127.8488.1759.12
100S110236
50S580132020
6S6187643826
4S10916419224356418
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 25713810711874
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
