Mahedi Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|38
|126
|110
|49
|Innings
|7
|28
|91
|88
|74
|Not Out
|1
|7
|15
|12
|8
|Runs
|89
|259
|1439
|1582
|2568
|High Score
|29
|30
|92
|103
|177
|Average
|14.83
|12.33
|18.93
|20.81
|38.90
|Strike Rate
|77.39
|104.85
|124.58
|85.65
|68.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|0
|0
|7
|4
|12
|6S
|2
|9
|71
|38
|36
|4S
|8
|18
|122
|162
|323
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|38
|126
|110
|49
|Innings
|8
|36
|120
|110
|67
|overs
|64
|122.5
|394.4
|896.2
|1068.3
|Runs
|287
|807
|2721
|3545
|3174
|wickets
|8
|30
|100
|118
|111
|bestinning
|3/45
|3/19
|4/22
|4/16
|5/44
|bestmatch
|3/45
|3/19
|4/22
|4/16
|10/105
|Average
|35.87
|26.90
|27.21
|30.04
|28.59
|econ
|4.48
|6.56
|6.89
|3.95
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|24.5
|23.6
|45.5
|57.7
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1