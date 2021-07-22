
Mahedi Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mahedi Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches83812611049
Innings728918874
Not Out1715128
Runs89259143915822568
High Score293092103177
Average14.8312.3318.9320.8138.90
Strike Rate77.39104.85124.5885.6568.60
100S00016
50S007412
6S29713836
4S818122162323
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 83812611049
Innings 83612011067
overs 64122.5394.4896.21068.3
Runs 287807272135453174
wickets 830100118111
bestinning 3/453/194/224/165/44
bestmatch 3/453/194/224/1610/105
Average 35.8726.9027.2130.0428.59
econ 4.486.566.893.952.97
Strike Rate 48.024.523.645.557.7
4W 00215
5W 00006
10w 00001
