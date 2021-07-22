Mahedi Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|14
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|72.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|244
|High Score
|30
|Average
|12.84
|Strike Rate
|104.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|16
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1257
|High Score
|92
|Average
|19.33
|Strike Rate
|125.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|64
|4s
|103
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1306
|High Score
|103
|Average
|20.40
|Strike Rate
|83.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|32
|4s
|132
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2438
|High Score
|177
|Average
|42.03
|Strike Rate
|68.44
|100s
|6
|50s
|12
|6s
|34
|4s
|308
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|23
|Runs
|105
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/42
|bestmatch
|2/42
|Average
|52.50
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|34
|overs
|116.3
|Runs
|751
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|25.89
|econ
|6.44
|Strike Rate
|24.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|107
|overs
|354
|Runs
|2429
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|26.40
|econ
|6.86
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|90
|overs
|723.4
|Runs
|2830
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|30.76
|econ
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|47.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|58
|overs
|943
|Runs
|2860
|wickets
|94
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|9/138
|Average
|30.42
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|60.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|4
|10W
|0