                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mahedi Hasan

Mahedi Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score14
Average8.00
Strike Rate72.72
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches36
Innings26
Not Out7
Runs244
High Score30
Average12.84
Strike Rate104.72
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s16
Matches112
Innings78
Not Out13
Runs1257
High Score92
Average19.33
Strike Rate125.32
100s0
50s6
6s64
4s103
Matches90
Innings73
Not Out9
Runs1306
High Score103
Average20.40
Strike Rate83.50
100s1
50s4
6s32
4s132
Matches44
Innings66
Not Out8
Runs2438
High Score177
Average42.03
Strike Rate68.44
100s6
50s12
6s34
4s308
Matches3
Innings3
overs23
Runs105
wickets2
bestinning2/42
bestmatch2/42
Average52.50
econ4.56
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings34
overs116.3
Runs751
wickets29
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average25.89
econ6.44
Strike Rate24.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches112
Innings107
overs354
Runs2429
wickets92
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average26.40
econ6.86
Strike Rate23.0
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings90
overs723.4
Runs2830
wickets92
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average30.76
econ3.91
Strike Rate47.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings58
overs943
Runs2860
wickets94
bestinning5/46
bestmatch9/138
Average30.42
econ3.03
Strike Rate60.1
4W4
5W4
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.