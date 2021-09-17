                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bjorn Kotze

Bjorn Kotze
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 8 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs27
High Score24
Average9.00
Strike Rate52.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches67
Innings53
Not Out13
Runs584
High Score54
Average14.60
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings38
Not Out4
Runs748
High Score163
Average22.00
Strike Rate43.76
100s1
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings5
overs43
Runs276
wickets3
bestinning2/51
bestmatch2/51
Average92.00
econ6.41
Strike Rate86.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings0
overs315.5
Runs1702
wickets58
bestinning4/40
bestmatch4/40
Average29.34
econ5.38
Strike Rate32.60
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs319.3
Runs953
wickets46
bestinning5/41
bestmatch
Average20.71
econ2.98
Strike Rate41.6
4W2
5W1
10W0
