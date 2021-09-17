Bjorn Kotze
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|24
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|52.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|584
|High Score
|54
|Average
|14.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|748
|High Score
|163
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|43.76
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|43
|Runs
|276
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/51
|bestmatch
|2/51
|Average
|92.00
|econ
|6.41
|Strike Rate
|86.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|0
|overs
|315.5
|Runs
|1702
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|4/40
|bestmatch
|4/40
|Average
|29.34
|econ
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|32.60
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|319.3
|Runs
|953
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|5/41
|bestmatch
|Average
|20.71
|econ
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|41.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0