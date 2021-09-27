                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age28 years, 8 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches42
Innings38
Not Out7
Runs1051
High Score71
Average33.90
Strike Rate139.20
100s0
50s7
6s57
4s84
Matches38
Innings38
Not Out3
Runs1499
High Score139
Average42.82
Strike Rate93.27
100s5
50s4
6s66
4s129
Matches23
Innings38
Not Out3
Runs842
High Score193
Average24.05
Strike Rate60.40
100s2
50s1
6s10
4s101
Matches42
Innings2
overs3.1
Runs24
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.57
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings9
overs32.2
Runs214
wickets6
bestinning3/59
bestmatch3/59
Average35.66
econ6.61
Strike Rate32.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings1
overs2
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.