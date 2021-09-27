Vishnu Vinod
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1051
|High Score
|71
|Average
|33.90
|Strike Rate
|139.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|57
|4s
|84
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1499
|High Score
|139
|Average
|42.82
|Strike Rate
|93.27
|100s
|5
|50s
|4
|6s
|66
|4s
|129
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|842
|High Score
|193
|Average
|24.05
|Strike Rate
|60.40
|100s
|2
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|101
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.1
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|9
|overs
|32.2
|Runs
|214
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/59
|bestmatch
|3/59
|Average
|35.66
|econ
|6.61
|Strike Rate
|32.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0