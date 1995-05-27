                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 2 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches58
Innings47
Not Out14
Runs664
High Score47
Average20.12
Strike Rate130.45
100s0
50s0
6s42
4s42
Matches33
Innings24
Not Out7
Runs737
High Score79
Average43.35
Strike Rate128.62
100s0
50s7
6s40
4s55
Matches8
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs516
High Score194
Average46.90
Strike Rate71.46
100s1
50s3
6s16
4s51
Matches58
Innings6
overs13.2
Runs103
wickets2
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average51.50
econ7.72
Strike Rate40.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings5
overs10.2
Runs68
wickets3
bestinning1/1
bestmatch1/1
Average22.66
econ6.58
Strike Rate20.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings6
overs34.5
Runs121
wickets3
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/46
Average40.33
econ3.47
Strike Rate69.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
