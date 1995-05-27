Shahrukh Khan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 2 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|664
|High Score
|47
|Average
|20.12
|Strike Rate
|130.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|42
|4s
|42
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|737
|High Score
|79
|Average
|43.35
|Strike Rate
|128.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|40
|4s
|55
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|516
|High Score
|194
|Average
|46.90
|Strike Rate
|71.46
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|16
|4s
|51
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13.2
|Runs
|103
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|51.50
|econ
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|5
|overs
|10.2
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/1
|bestmatch
|1/1
|Average
|22.66
|econ
|6.58
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|overs
|34.5
|Runs
|121
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/46
|Average
|40.33
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|69.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0