Nitish Rana
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|9
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|153
|Innings
|142
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3545
|High Score
|97
|Average
|27.91
|Strike Rate
|136.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|24
|6s
|190
|4s
|303
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1951
|High Score
|137
|Average
|39.81
|Strike Rate
|84.42
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|52
|4s
|195
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2436
|High Score
|174
|Average
|41.28
|Strike Rate
|57.34
|100s
|6
|50s
|11
|6s
|38
|4s
|317
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|153
|Innings
|51
|overs
|96.1
|Runs
|674
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|23.24
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|19.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|49
|overs
|241.2
|Runs
|1147
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|34.75
|econ
|4.75
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|39
|overs
|281.3
|Runs
|883
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/47
|bestmatch
|5/88
|Average
|38.39
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|73.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0