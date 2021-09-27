                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score9
Average7.50
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches153
Innings142
Not Out15
Runs3545
High Score97
Average27.91
Strike Rate136.03
100s0
50s24
6s190
4s303
Matches60
Innings59
Not Out10
Runs1951
High Score137
Average39.81
Strike Rate84.42
100s3
50s11
6s52
4s195
Matches41
Innings63
Not Out4
Runs2436
High Score174
Average41.28
Strike Rate57.34
100s6
50s11
6s38
4s317
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches153
Innings51
overs96.1
Runs674
wickets29
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average23.24
econ7.00
Strike Rate19.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings49
overs241.2
Runs1147
wickets33
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average34.75
econ4.75
Strike Rate43.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings39
overs281.3
Runs883
wickets23
bestinning3/47
bestmatch5/88
Average38.39
econ3.13
Strike Rate73.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.