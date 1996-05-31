Tagenarine Chanderpaul Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|66
|Innings
|15
|19
|122
|Not Out
|2
|0
|17
|Runs
|529
|551
|3892
|High Score
|207
|64
|207
|Average
|40.69
|29.00
|37.06
|Strike Rate
|39.68
|58.61
|100S
|1
|0
|7
|50S
|1
|2
|17
|6S
|5
|5
|0
|4S
|49
|50
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|66
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|overs
|0
|1
|12
|Runs
|0
|4
|10
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|0.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0