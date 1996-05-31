
Tagenarine Chanderpaul Career, Biography & More

Tagenarine Chanderpaul
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 8 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTList A1st Class
Matches81966
Innings1519122
Not Out2017
Runs5295513892
High Score20764207
Average40.6929.0037.06
Strike Rate39.6858.61
100S107
50S1217
6S550
4S49500
OverviewTESTList A1st Class
Matches 81966
Innings 014
overs 0112
Runs 0410
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.000.83
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
