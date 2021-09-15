Rovman Powell
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|897
|High Score
|101
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|83.05
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|38
|4s
|57
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|826
|High Score
|107
|Average
|25.03
|Strike Rate
|138.59
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|52
|4s
|51
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|120
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|2323
|High Score
|107
|Average
|23.94
|Strike Rate
|135.92
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|160
|4s
|127
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2574
|High Score
|106
|Average
|30.28
|Strike Rate
|99.65
|100s
|3
|50s
|15
|6s
|145
|4s
|153
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|383
|High Score
|71
|Average
|15.95
|Strike Rate
|53.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|36
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|15
|overs
|46.4
|Runs
|275
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|91.66
|econ
|5.89
|Strike Rate
|93.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|8
|overs
|15
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|8.80
|Strike Rate
|22.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|135
|Innings
|40
|overs
|91
|Runs
|939
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|44.71
|econ
|10.31
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|47
|overs
|193.3
|Runs
|1151
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|39.68
|econ
|5.94
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|20
|overs
|189.5
|Runs
|590
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|7/71
|Average
|23.60
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|45.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0