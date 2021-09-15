                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 1 month1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches45
Innings42
Not Out3
Runs897
High Score101
Average23.00
Strike Rate83.05
100s1
50s2
6s38
4s57
Matches50
Innings41
Not Out8
Runs826
High Score107
Average25.03
Strike Rate138.59
100s1
50s4
6s52
4s51
Matches135
Innings120
Not Out23
Runs2323
High Score107
Average23.94
Strike Rate135.92
100s1
50s9
6s160
4s127
Matches98
Innings94
Not Out9
Runs2574
High Score106
Average30.28
Strike Rate99.65
100s3
50s15
6s145
4s153
Matches13
Innings25
Not Out1
Runs383
High Score71
Average15.95
Strike Rate53.64
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s36
Matches45
Innings15
overs46.4
Runs275
wickets3
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average91.66
econ5.89
Strike Rate93.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings8
overs15
Runs132
wickets4
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average33.00
econ8.80
Strike Rate22.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches135
Innings40
overs91
Runs939
wickets21
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average44.71
econ10.31
Strike Rate26.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings47
overs193.3
Runs1151
wickets29
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average39.68
econ5.94
Strike Rate40.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches13
Innings20
overs189.5
Runs590
wickets25
bestinning5/23
bestmatch7/71
Average23.60
econ3.10
Strike Rate45.5
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.