Venkatesh Iyer
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|22
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|133
|High Score
|35
|Average
|33.25
|Strike Rate
|162.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|15
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1564
|High Score
|88
|Average
|33.27
|Strike Rate
|133.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|57
|4s
|154
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1252
|High Score
|198
|Average
|48.15
|Strike Rate
|105.83
|100s
|4
|50s
|4
|6s
|42
|4s
|91
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|545
|High Score
|93
|Average
|36.33
|Strike Rate
|54.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|7
|4s
|62
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|4
|overs
|9.1
|Runs
|75
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|15.00
|econ
|8.18
|Strike Rate
|11.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|46
|overs
|114.1
|Runs
|818
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|2/2
|bestmatch
|2/2
|Average
|24.05
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|20.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|21
|overs
|111.3
|Runs
|619
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/55
|bestmatch
|3/55
|Average
|32.57
|econ
|5.55
|Strike Rate
|35.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|16
|overs
|131
|Runs
|340
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|3/46
|Average
|48.57
|econ
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|112.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0