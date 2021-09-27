                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score22
Average12.00
Strike Rate60.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches9
Innings7
Not Out3
Runs133
High Score35
Average33.25
Strike Rate162.19
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s15
Matches74
Innings66
Not Out19
Runs1564
High Score88
Average33.27
Strike Rate133.10
100s0
50s8
6s57
4s154
Matches32
Innings30
Not Out4
Runs1252
High Score198
Average48.15
Strike Rate105.83
100s4
50s4
6s42
4s91
Matches10
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs545
High Score93
Average36.33
Strike Rate54.33
100s0
50s6
6s7
4s62
Matches2
Innings1
overs5
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings4
overs9.1
Runs75
wickets5
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average15.00
econ8.18
Strike Rate11.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings46
overs114.1
Runs818
wickets34
bestinning2/2
bestmatch2/2
Average24.05
econ7.16
Strike Rate20.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings21
overs111.3
Runs619
wickets19
bestinning3/55
bestmatch3/55
Average32.57
econ5.55
Strike Rate35.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings16
overs131
Runs340
wickets7
bestinning2/22
bestmatch3/46
Average48.57
econ2.59
Strike Rate112.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
