Pavan Deshpande

Pavan Deshpande
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches26
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs517
High Score63
Average34.46
Strike Rate138.97
100s0
50s3
6s19
4s39
Matches28
Innings27
Not Out2
Runs881
High Score95
Average35.24
Strike Rate91.48
100s0
50s8
6s15
4s91
Matches11
Innings18
Not Out4
Runs439
High Score70
Average31.35
Strike Rate46.11
100s0
50s4
6s5
4s49
Matches26
Innings12
overs20.3
Runs175
wickets4
bestinning2/34
bestmatch2/34
Average43.75
econ8.53
Strike Rate30.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings12
overs48
Runs229
wickets5
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average45.80
econ4.77
Strike Rate57.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings13
overs121.1
Runs412
wickets16
bestinning3/5
bestmatch6/93
Average25.75
econ3.40
Strike Rate45.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
