Pavan Deshpande
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|517
|High Score
|63
|Average
|34.46
|Strike Rate
|138.97
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|19
|4s
|39
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|881
|High Score
|95
|Average
|35.24
|Strike Rate
|91.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|15
|4s
|91
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|439
|High Score
|70
|Average
|31.35
|Strike Rate
|46.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|5
|4s
|49
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|12
|overs
|20.3
|Runs
|175
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|2/34
|Average
|43.75
|econ
|8.53
|Strike Rate
|30.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|12
|overs
|48
|Runs
|229
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|45.80
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|57.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|13
|overs
|121.1
|Runs
|412
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/5
|bestmatch
|6/93
|Average
|25.75
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0