Lionel Cann

Lionel Cann
NationalityBermuda
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age49 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches26
Innings25
Not Out3
Runs590
High Score52
Average26.81
Strike Rate117.06
100s0
50s1
6s29
4s46
Matches18
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs311
High Score73
Average18.29
Strike Rate121.96
100s0
50s1
6s12
4s29
Matches48
Innings43
Not Out6
Runs1025
High Score53
Average27.70
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs183
High Score48
Average20.33
Strike Rate85.91
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s25
Matches26
Innings4
overs16.4
Runs129
wickets1
bestinning1/34
bestmatch1/34
Average129.00
econ7.73
Strike Rate100.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings0
overs42.4
Runs275
wickets6
bestinning2/38
bestmatch2/38
Average45.83
econ6.44
Strike Rate42.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings3
overs11
Runs39
wickets1
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/28
Average39.00
econ3.54
Strike Rate66.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
