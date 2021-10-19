Lionel Cann
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|590
|High Score
|52
|Average
|26.81
|Strike Rate
|117.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|29
|4s
|46
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|311
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.29
|Strike Rate
|121.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|12
|4s
|29
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1025
|High Score
|53
|Average
|27.70
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|183
|High Score
|48
|Average
|20.33
|Strike Rate
|85.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|25
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|4
|overs
|16.4
|Runs
|129
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/34
|bestmatch
|1/34
|Average
|129.00
|econ
|7.73
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|42.4
|Runs
|275
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/38
|bestmatch
|2/38
|Average
|45.83
|econ
|6.44
|Strike Rate
|42.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|3
|overs
|11
|Runs
|39
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/28
|Average
|39.00
|econ
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0