Malachi Jones
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 1 month28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|113
|High Score
|27
|Average
|11.30
|Strike Rate
|75.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|8
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|88
|High Score
|27
|Average
|14.66
|Strike Rate
|94.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|140
|High Score
|27
|Average
|11.66
|Strike Rate
|100.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|9
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|241
|High Score
|38
|Average
|14.17
|Strike Rate
|76.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|95
|High Score
|24
|Average
|10.55
|Strike Rate
|53.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|76.2
|Runs
|482
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|60.25
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|57.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|overs
|29
|Runs
|200
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|6.89
|Strike Rate
|21.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|overs
|48
|Runs
|327
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|25.15
|econ
|6.81
|Strike Rate
|22.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|119.1
|Runs
|728
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|56.00
|econ
|6.10
|Strike Rate
|55.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|overs
|117
|Runs
|462
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/84
|bestmatch
|5/111
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|3.94
|Strike Rate
|63.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0