Malachi Jones

Malachi Jones
NationalityBermuda
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 1 month28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs113
High Score27
Average11.30
Strike Rate75.83
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s8
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out5
Runs88
High Score27
Average14.66
Strike Rate94.62
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches20
Innings18
Not Out6
Runs140
High Score27
Average11.66
Strike Rate100.71
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s9
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out3
Runs241
High Score38
Average14.17
Strike Rate76.99
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs95
High Score24
Average10.55
Strike Rate53.37
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings12
overs76.2
Runs482
wickets8
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average60.25
econ6.31
Strike Rate57.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings11
overs29
Runs200
wickets8
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average25.00
econ6.89
Strike Rate21.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings19
overs48
Runs327
wickets13
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average25.15
econ6.81
Strike Rate22.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings20
overs119.1
Runs728
wickets13
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average56.00
econ6.10
Strike Rate55.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings8
overs117
Runs462
wickets11
bestinning4/84
bestmatch5/111
Average42.00
econ3.94
Strike Rate63.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
