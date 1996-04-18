Janneman Malan
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 4 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|896
|High Score
|177
|Average
|52.70
|Strike Rate
|85.33
|100s
|3
|50s
|4
|6s
|16
|4s
|87
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|241
|High Score
|55
|Average
|21.90
|Strike Rate
|129.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|25
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1896
|High Score
|128
|Average
|30.09
|Strike Rate
|133.80
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|68
|4s
|202
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3352
|High Score
|177
|Average
|46.55
|Strike Rate
|86.16
|100s
|7
|50s
|21
|6s
|63
|4s
|353
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3538
|High Score
|208
|Average
|49.13
|Strike Rate
|61.62
|100s
|12
|50s
|12
|6s
|25
|4s
|490
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|3
|overs
|9
|Runs
|27
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0