Janneman Malan

NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 4 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs896
High Score177
Average52.70
Strike Rate85.33
100s3
50s4
6s16
4s87
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs241
High Score55
Average21.90
Strike Rate129.56
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s25
Matches67
Innings67
Not Out4
Runs1896
High Score128
Average30.09
Strike Rate133.80
100s2
50s8
6s68
4s202
Matches80
Innings79
Not Out7
Runs3352
High Score177
Average46.55
Strike Rate86.16
100s7
50s21
6s63
4s353
Matches46
Innings78
Not Out6
Runs3538
High Score208
Average49.13
Strike Rate61.62
100s12
50s12
6s25
4s490
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings3
overs9
Runs27
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
