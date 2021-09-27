Praveen Dubey
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|126
|High Score
|33
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|102.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|10
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|87
|High Score
|37
|Average
|17.40
|Strike Rate
|82.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|46
|High Score
|46
|Average
|Strike Rate
|43.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|62.3
|Runs
|446
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|22.30
|econ
|7.13
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|106
|Runs
|496
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|23.61
|econ
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|30.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|16
|Runs
|80
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/80
|bestmatch
|2/80
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0