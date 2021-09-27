                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 1 month23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches22
Innings16
Not Out7
Runs126
High Score33
Average14.00
Strike Rate102.43
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s10
Matches13
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs87
High Score37
Average17.40
Strike Rate82.07
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs46
High Score46
Average
Strike Rate43.39
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches22
Innings22
overs62.3
Runs446
wickets20
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average22.30
econ7.13
Strike Rate18.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs106
Runs496
wickets21
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average23.61
econ4.67
Strike Rate30.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs16
Runs80
wickets2
bestinning2/80
bestmatch2/80
Average40.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
