Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age47 years, 4 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches71
Innings93
Not Out28
Runs1218
High Score201
Average18.73
Strike Rate31.96
100s1
50s2
6s8
4s146
Matches97
Innings39
Not Out16
Runs289
High Score44
Average12.56
Strike Rate78.74
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s16
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score24
Average24.00
Strike Rate133.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches21
Innings7
Not Out4
Runs55
High Score24
Average18.33
Strike Rate127.90
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches192
Innings88
Not Out43
Runs640
High Score44
Average14.22
Strike Rate72.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches189
Innings256
Not Out65
Runs3742
High Score201
Average19.59
Strike Rate
100s3
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches71
Innings137
overs2372.2
Runs6770
wickets259
bestinning7/37
bestmatch9/80
Average26.13
econ2.85
Strike Rate54.90
4W8
5W8
10W0
Matches97
Innings96
overs857.2
Runs3611
wickets142
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average25.42
econ4.21
Strike Rate36.20
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs49
wickets1
bestinning1/49
bestmatch1/49
Average49.00
econ12.25
Strike Rate24.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings20
overs67.1
Runs532
wickets19
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average28.00
econ7.92
Strike Rate21.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches192
Innings0
overs1674.4
Runs6987
wickets255
bestinning5/13
bestmatch5/13
Average27.40
econ4.17
Strike Rate39.40
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches189
Innings0
overs5895.2
Runs16540
wickets613
bestinning8/50
bestmatch
Average26.98
econ2.80
Strike Rate57.7
4W0
5W22
10W2
