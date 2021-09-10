Jason Gillespie
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 4 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|93
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|1218
|High Score
|201
|Average
|18.73
|Strike Rate
|31.96
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|146
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|289
|High Score
|44
|Average
|12.56
|Strike Rate
|78.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|16
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|24
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|133.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|24
|Average
|18.33
|Strike Rate
|127.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|640
|High Score
|44
|Average
|14.22
|Strike Rate
|72.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|256
|Not Out
|65
|Runs
|3742
|High Score
|201
|Average
|19.59
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|137
|overs
|2372.2
|Runs
|6770
|wickets
|259
|bestinning
|7/37
|bestmatch
|9/80
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|54.90
|4W
|8
|5W
|8
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|96
|overs
|857.2
|Runs
|3611
|wickets
|142
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|25.42
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|36.20
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|49
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/49
|bestmatch
|1/49
|Average
|49.00
|econ
|12.25
|Strike Rate
|24.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|20
|overs
|67.1
|Runs
|532
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|28.00
|econ
|7.92
|Strike Rate
|21.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|192
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1674.4
|Runs
|6987
|wickets
|255
|bestinning
|5/13
|bestmatch
|5/13
|Average
|27.40
|econ
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|39.40
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5895.2
|Runs
|16540
|wickets
|613
|bestinning
|8/50
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.98
|econ
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|57.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|22
|10W
|2